New series of Ackley Bridge hits our screens tonight

Calderdale will be in the TV spotlight once again tonight (Tuesday) as Ackley Bridge series two begins on Channel 4.

The series follows the lives of the local community as two schools, one predominantly white and one predominantly Asian, merged to create a new academy, Ackley Bridge College.

The Channel 4 drama may be set in a fictional Yorkshire town but Calderdale takes in the lead when it comes to filming locations.

Scenes for the school are filmed at the former St Catherine's Catholic High in Holmfield and streets in Halifax town centre have also been used.

This series will go more in depth with the characters of Ackley Brigde as there will be 12 episodes instead of the six that were broadcast for series one.

Series two of Ackley Bridge starts on Channel 4 tonight at 8pm.