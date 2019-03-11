Shibden Hall will soon star on our screens as new Gentleman Jack teaser is released

A new BBC teaser trailer has been released giving another look at the upcoming Sally Wainwright drama set in Shibden Hall.

The sneak peek of the eight part drama series, Gentleman Jack, shows Suranne Jones as Anne Lister as she starts on a mission to marry a seriously wealthy woman.

The famous Halifax diarist lived at Shibden Hall back in the 19th century and is often called "the first modern lesbian".

Written by Sally Wainwright, who also penned other Calderdale-filmed shows Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, the series was filmed at Shibden Hall last year as well as other Yorkshire locations including Huddersfield and York.

It will also star Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders), Gemma Whelan (The Moorside, Game Of Thrones), Timothy West (Last Tango In Halifax, Bleak House), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, Scott & Bailey) and more.

There is no confirmed start date yet for the BBC One drama but it is due to air during the spring.