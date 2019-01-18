Short film gets its premier

Fleeting Constellations

Hebden Bridge Picture House on Friday, January 25 at 6pm

Screenwriter William Johnston and documentary filmmaker Jordan Campbell started working on the script for Fleeting Constellations - an 18 minute coming of age story - last year. Their previous collaboration Choices was well received and made the official selection at CFK and In-Short film festivals. Shot in Huddersfield, Leeds, York and Hartlepool it stars Hayden Sugdenas nervous adolescent Simon and Katie Blatherwick as free spirited Armelle.

More detail 01422 842807.