Take a tour around Shibden Hall and learn about historic Gentleman Jack ahead of BBC drama Before it becomes a must visit locations for Gentleman Jack fans when it airs on BBC this spring, Shibden Hall in Halifax reopened its historic doors to visitors. Here are a few pictures on what you can expect to see on a visit to the historic hall in Halifax. The historic hall has been closed throughout the filming of the upcoming BBC drama, Gentleman Jack, which will tell the story of Halifax diarist Anne Lister who lived at Shibden Hall. Visitors to Shibden Hall can see the mix of architectural styles which reflects its interesting and varied history. Shibden Hall dates back to 1420 and offers visitors a fascinating journey through the lives of the people who lived and worked there. Visitor service assistant Kathryn Jones looks out of the window in the hall's 16th century kitchen.