TV Choice AND TRAILER: Five of the best shows this week

What you gonna watch this week? Here's some choices from the listings from Saturday March 31...

The Generation Game, BBC One, Sunday, 8pm

The Generation Game is back with brand new episodes, bringing celeb guests, big laughs and family fun to BBC One this Easter. Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins host the much-loved game show, with amazing prizes (and a cuddly toy!) to be won on the legendary conveyor belt.

Dave Allen At Peace, BBC Two, Monday, 9pm

This dramatisation of the life and career of the legendary comedian follows Dave Allen from childhood and into his forty-year career. The film, starring Aiden Gillan) is a celebration of both Dave Allen’s work and the influence the provocative godfather of modern stand-up still has on comedy today.

Larry Grayson: Shut That Door! ITV3, Sunday, 9pm

Aiden Gillan in Dave Allen At Peace.

This Easter, ITV3 will air a brand new two hour special documentary celebrating the life and career of one of Britain’s best loved entertainers Larry Grayson. This new Larry Grayson television special will feature a host of exclusives as it delves into his remarkable life story.

The Island With Bear Grylls. Channel 4, Monday, 9pm

For the fifth series, two separate groups are abandoned at opposite ends of a remote uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean. The 16 Islanders face extreme tropical weather, limited resources and environmental hazards - with none of the ususal home comforts.

Revolution, Sky One & NOW TV, Sunday, 6.30pm

Go behind the door with Larry Grayson.

Skill, speed and nerves of steel: that’s what it takes to survive Sky One’s thrill-packed new entertainment show. Each episode, six inline skaters, six skateboarders and six BMX riders take to a death-defying course, going head-to-head in a series of high-speed races. With Steve-O.

Island time with Bear Grylls.