TV Choice AND TRAILER: Streaming and downloading

There's never nothing to watch in this age of internet magic. Here the best from Saturday May 5

BBC: iPlayer: Salamander

Five years after the death of his wife at the hands of the secret society ‘Salamander’, Chief Inspector Paul Gerardi is called to the case of the assassination of a Kitangian refugee in Brussels. Witnesses say the killer was a white man driving a black Mercedes who has been seriously injured after a police chase.

BBC Three: Miranda Barbour: Serial Killer Or Liar?

Miranda Barbour lured a man with a sex ad, then killed him. She then confessed to killing 22 more for a Satanic cult. But is the teen mother really a serial killer? In Alaska, where Miranda was brought up, local journalist Jill Burke believes there must be more to this story than than the lurid headlines.

Sky Box Sets: Inside Amy Schumer: Seasons 1-4

Stand-up superstar Amy Schumer’s Emmy®- winning series explores sex, relationships and the tribulations of everyday life with sketches, stand-up comedy and wildly inappropriate woman-on-the-street interviews. Strong language, but big laughs.

Prime Video: Logan Lucky

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Starring: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Seth Macfarlane.

Netflix: The Rain

The world as we know it has ended. Six years after a brutal virus carried by the rain wipes out almost all humans in Scandinavia, two Danish siblings emerge from the safety of their bunker to find all remnants of civilisation gone. Soon they join a group of young survivors and together set out on a danger-filled quest through an abandoned Scandinavia.

Anon (Sky15)

From Gattaca and In Time director Andrew Niccol comes the latest Sky Cinema Original Film, a stylish sci-fi thriller.

In a future where privacy and old-fashioned police work are things of the past, a state-of-the-art surveillance network – known as the Ether – ensures everything anyone says or does can be recalled and played back.

So cases can be solved with ease… until now that is. Troubled detective Sal Frieland (Clive Owen) is investigating a series of seemingly connected murders when it emerges that the perp has somehow hacked the system and slipped through the cracks.

Amanda Seyfried co-stars. Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.