TV & streaming: The best shows to catch this week

Check out Stuart Chandler's top shows to catch on TV or streaming during the next seven days.

Collateral, BBC Two, Monday, 9pm

In South London a young man, Abdullah Asif (Sam Otto), is shot dead delivering a pizza.

The detective in charge, DI Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan), quickly discovers that the pizza manager Laurie Stone (Hayley Squires), inexplicably sent Syrian refugee Abdullah instead of regular driver Mikey Gowans (Brian Vernel). At the crime scene, Kip dismisses pushy reporter Robert Walsh (Mark Umbers), and is briefed by her partner DS Nathan Bilk (Nathanial Martello-White).

The killing seems professional, but the only witness - a young woman strung out on drugs on the street corner - gives the police a false name and address. Local MP David Mars (John Simm) arrives to comfort his ex-wife Karen (Billie Piper), the customer of the fatal pizza delivery.

Kip and Nathan track down Abdullah’s home, a set of garages, to find his sisters, Fatima (Ahd Kamel) and Mona (July Namir). The sisters are scared and Kip’s convinced they’re hiding something.

Meanwhile Mikey takes a beating from two men he tries to warn about the police investigation. And manageress Laurie returns home to care for her ageing mum.

BBC iPlayer: Animals with Cameras

In this groundbreaking new series wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan joins forces with scientists to put cameras on animals. Together, they make extraordinary discoveries about the lives of some of the planet’s most fascinating species.

BBC III: The Young Offenders

After the disastrous encounter at the Walsh family barbecue, Conor and Jock have one last chance to make Linda and Siobhán fall for them. They suggest to both girls that they should spend one full day with them, all four together, so the girls can see just what they’re missing out on.

Sky Box Sets: Scrubs - Seasons 1-9



This Emmy® Award-winning comedy follows the outlandish, and often touching, journey of medical intern Zach Braff and his fellow doctors, played by Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and John C McGinley, who attempt to prove that laughter is the best medicine - alongside a host of guest stars.

Amazon Instant Video: Revolution - Season One



A drama with sweeping scope and intimate focus, Revolution is also about family - both the family you’re born into and the family you choose. This is a swashbuckling journey of hope and rebirth seen through the eyes of one strong-willed young woman, Charlie Matheson.

Sky Cinema: Fast & Furious 8



The seventh sequel hits Sky Cinema as Vin Diesel and co return for more OTT action.

Buckle up for another riotously enjoyable round of high-octane ridiculousness. Straight Outta Compton’s F Gary Gray attempts to marshal the mayhem this time, hurling Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and the rest of his street-racing crew into a globe-trotting extravaganza featuring the usual onslaught of vehicular destruction, plus blackmailing super-hacker Cipher (a dreadlocked Charlize Theron) and Dame Helen Mirren.

Everybody involved is quite clearly having an absolute blast, particularly Dwayne Johnson as cop Luke Hobbs. From Friday.