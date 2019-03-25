Vue Cinema Halifax looking to pamper special mum and family on Mother’s Day weekend

N TIME for the rush to see the remake of the family classic Dumbo blockbuster over Mothering Sunday weekend, Vue Halifax is calling on sons and daughters (young and old!) across the town to tell them why their mother is the best, with a chance to win a family ticket for four to see the film.

Vue, is looking for Halifax people to send in a short description by email to DM.Halifax@vuemail.com of why their mum is the best for a chance to win, making the weekend even more memorable.

Whether she’s helped you through some tough times, or is always there to lend a hand, we want to hear your stories! T

he remake of the 1940s classic blockbuster will screen at Vue cinemas region-wide and is expected to be one of the biggest family films of the year.

The winner will receive four complimentary VIP tickets and a selection of snacks to enjoy at the Halifax site over the weekend.

Halifax general manager Paul Denbow, said: “We think that all mothers should be pampered and shown appreciation on Mother’s Day, but we’re looking for a really special Halifax mum who deserves an extra-special day!”

Entries must be received by Vue Halifax by 4pm on Thursday, March 28. For terms and conditions contact Vue Cinema. Only entries sent to the Vue Cinema email address will entered into this competition. Please do not send entries to the Halifax Courier.