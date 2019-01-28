Vue Halifax presents a date night classic for Valentine’s Day

One of the most popular rom-coms of all time, Notting Hill, is coming to Vue Halifax for a one-off screening this Valentine’s Day.

The classic film starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant turns twenty in 2019, and to celebrate, it is returning to the big screen for one night only.

William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is the owner of a London book shop, whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when Hollywood star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) appears in his shop. A chance encounter soon blossoms into a full blown love affair.

Johnny Carr, Alternative Content Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “Notting Hill was one of the highest grossing films of 1999 and this 20th anniversary screening is sure to bring a wave of nostalgia to anyone who was around for the original, and introduce a new romantic comedy favourite to those who weren’t.”

Notting Hill will be screened in Vue Halifax at 7pm on Thursday, 14 February.

For more information and tickets, visit www.myvue.com.