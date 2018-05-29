WATCH: Calderdale in spotlight during latest trailer for Ackley Bridge series two

Ackley Bridge will be back on our screens next week and will once again put Calderdale in the TV spotlight.

The Channel 4 drama will return for its second series on Tuesday, 5 June at 8pm.

Filming has been taking place in and around Halifax since the start of the year with most of the focus being at the former St Catherine's High School in Holmfield.

Series one focused on the lives of Ackley Bridge residents, a fictional Yorkshire mill town with a diverse community.

The start of a new term is where the second series kicks off and there promises to be more drama for the teachers, pupils and their families.

Ackley Bridge stars Jo Joyner, Paul Nicholls, Sunetra Sarker, Liz White, Adil Ray, Arsher Ali, Poppy Lee-Friar, Amy Leigh-Hickman and Arsher Ali.

It was also recently announced that Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh and former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle would be guest starring in the drama.

