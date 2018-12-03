Yorkshire former Playboy model who dated Joseph Fiennes appears on TV in one of the "most sexually charged dates in First Dates history"

A former Yorkshire Playboy model is set to appear on popular TV show First Dates tonight (Monday, December 3) in what has been described as one of the “most sexually charged dates in First Dates history”.

Burmese beauty Chrissie Wunna, aged 37, was born and raised in Doncaster by doctor parents, attending Hill House School.

Chrissie Wunna

She moved to LA, at 19, where she worked as an actress and model for Playboy and started a blog which turned into Chrissiewunna.com

The single mum of two is currently being hailed as ‘The UK’s Carrie Bradshaw’ and was a finalist in both the UK blog awards and the Diversity in Media awards.

She said of the blog: “It’s a diary that tells the story of my life...and is currently one of the most well read blogs in the UK, It’s actually read on every continent of the world.”

Chrissie has previously starred on the ITV2 reality show ‘Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend’ In 2009, where she won the heart of one of the world’s biggest socialites.

Chrissie Wunna

She said: “Yet, after three failed marriages – I used to be married to American True Blood’ actor Michael Raymond-James and went on dates with Matt Dillon and Joseph Fiennes, and now at 37, I found myself just feeling unlucky in love.

“I’ve had a really difficult time trying to find the man of my dreams. I was online and saw that First Dates was looking for people in need of love in Yorkshire.

“I decided to go to the open call for the show, which was at Manahatta, Leeds. It was so busy. Hundreds and hundreds of people were there. They had to turn people away to apply online, because it was that hectic. It showed me how important love was, well is, to everyone.”

She continued: “I told my story..I ended up getting through all the auditions heats and within a month I got the call saying they would love me to appear on the show.

“A couple of weeks later after their in house matching team had powered away, they had auditioned hundreds of guys, I got a call saying, that they had found me a match.

“That’s how I ended up strutting into the famous First Dates restaurant.

“The First Dates team have labelled my date with Jonny as ‘one of the most sexually charged dates in First Dates’ history.”

To see how Chrissie got in tune into First Dates tonight at 10pm on Channel 4.