Vue Cinema Halifax reveals top 20 kids films - is your favourite on the list?
Ahead of the release of Toy Story 4, which hit cinemas today (Friday), Vue in Halifax has discovered the town's favourite children's films that adults still love to watch.
The survey from Vue also found that the average Halifax resident doesn’t consider themselves a grown up until they pass the 32 year old mark, and a staggering 77 percent admit they find huge comfort in activities associated with childhood. Here are top 20 kids films Halifax adults still love to watch.
1. Toy Story (34%)
This Pixar classic from 1995 has topped the list as the favourite film adults in Halifax love to watch. The film follows Woody and Buzz Lightyear as they unexpectedly embark on an adventure.
After his family mistakenly leave for the airport without him, eight-year-old Kevin McCallister awakens to an empty house. His excitement sours when he realizes that two con men plan to rob house and he must protect it.