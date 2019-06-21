Vue Cinema Halifax reveals top 20 kids films - is your favourite on the list?

The survey from Vue also found that the average Halifax resident doesn’t consider themselves a grown up until they pass the 32 year old mark, and a staggering 77 percent admit they find huge comfort in activities associated with childhood. Here are top 20 kids films Halifax adults still love to watch.

1. Toy Story (34%) This Pixar classic from 1995 has topped the list as the favourite film adults in Halifax love to watch. The film follows Woody and Buzz Lightyear as they unexpectedly embark on an adventure. other Buy a Photo

2. Home Alone (33%) After his family mistakenly leave for the airport without him, eight-year-old Kevin McCallister awakens to an empty house. His excitement sours when he realizes that two con men plan to rob house and he must protect it. other Buy a Photo

3. The Lion King (31%) One of the most successful Disney films of all time, The Lion King follows young lion prince Simba through his life. The film is the ninth-highest-grossing animated film of all time. other Buy a Photo

4. Shrek (31%) With four films in the series, the first Shrek film came out in 2001 starring Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz following an ogre who has his swamp invaded by fairy tale characters. other Buy a Photo

View more