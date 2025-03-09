The Bay’s start time for tonight has been confirmed 📺

The Bay is back with a brand new episode tonight.

ITV has confirmed the start time - and what to expect.

The investigation into the death of Hannah Dawson continues.

The Bay’s latest season will be coming to a dramatic conclusion this week. DS Jenn Townsend and the team are tackling a fresh case - and answers are just around the corner.

Viewers are being reminded of the start time for the latest episodes of The Bay. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Bay on TV tonight?

Season 5 of ITV's The Bay has premiered on Britbox in North America.

The crime drama will return for its final run of episodes this season starting today (March 9). ITV has confirmed the schedule for series five - and you can see which night it is on here.

The Bay will start at 9pm tonight and the episode is scheduled to run for approximately an hour, including ad-breaks. It will finish by 10pm - and expect similar timings for the remaining episodes.

What to expect from The Bay tonight?

In the preview, via Radio Times , for today’s episode it reads: “A vital clue leads the MIU to take a closer look at another of Hannah's family members, but when red tape stops the team in their tracks, Manning's frustrations at the lack of results reach an all-time high and he cuts corners to move the investigation forward. Elsewhere, Jenn's FLO relationship is in peril when her support for Steve goes too far, Chris faces the Ofsted inspectors, and Manning is left in hot water by another dead end.”

Episodes five and six will air on consecutive nights, concluding on Tuesday (March 11).

How to watch The Bay series 5?

The show is being broadcast on terrestrial TV by ITV - as has been the case with all of the prior seasons. It will air on ITV1/ 1HD and be available an hour later on ITV1+1.

If you don’t want to wait to watch the full series, the box set is available to watch on ITVX right now. All five seasons of The Bay are streaming on the on demand service - which is available on Smart TVs as well as on phones, tablets and other devices.