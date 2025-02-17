What time is The White Lotus on TV tonight? Release time and channel details for UK and US viewers
- The White Lotus is returning for its highly anticipated third season.
- A new cast of characters are heading to paradise in the satirical drama.
- It comes more than two years after the last episode aired.
The acclaimed drama The White Lotus is returning after more than two years away from the small screen. Mike White’s award winning anthology drama will transport viewers to Thailand for their latest stay in paradise.
HBO will be broadcasting the show for American audiences, while British viewers can find it on Sky Atlantic/ Now TV. The show is set to run for eight episodes and will air weekly until April.
But what time will the new episodes start? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is The White Lotus on TV?
The timings of the episode airing will depend on whether you are watching the show in the US or the UK. HBO will be broadcasting the first episode at 9pm ET on Sunday (February 16) and it will also stream on Max at the same time.
For British viewers, you can watch it simultaneously (for any night owls out there) as it airs in the US. It will first be on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday (February 17), with the episode airing a second time at the most reasonable time of 9pm.
It will also be available on Now TV to stream, for subscribers, after it has initially aired in the early hours of Monday. So you can watch it slightly earlier if 9pm is too late to stay up for.
What to expect from The White Lotus’s first episode?
The satirical anthology series is back - and this time the action is taking place in Thailand. Mike White and co have been very tight lipped on what to expect from the latest batch of episodes.
The preview for the first episode, via Radio Times, reads: “New luxuries await in Thailand. Drama anthology, starring Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood.”
In an interview with Time, White hinted at the series being darker than ever. He said: “I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one.”
See who is in the cast for Severance, which continues to air on Apple TV this winter.
