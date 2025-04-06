Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Last of Us will return for a second series in April 2025

The Last of Us is set to return for its second series.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return for the new episodes.

But when does the show start in the US and UK?

Grab your gas mask and prepare to return to the apocalypse because The Last of Us is about to return. Nearly two years after its acclaimed first season came to an end, the hit show will soon be back on our screens.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay are back for the hit video game adaptation. It comes as The White Lotus prepares to pack its bags and hand in its room keys at the end of its trip to Thailand.

The Last of Us season two will premiere on April 13 | Â© 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. Al

But you might be wondering when exactly the show will return. Here’s all you need to know.

When does The Last of Us series 2 start?

The second season of the acclaimed HBO show will finally arrive on Sunday April 13 in the US. Due to time zone differences, it will be released on Monday April 14 in the UK.

Episodes will air weekly through to May - with seven expected in total. It is a slightly shorter run than the first season, which had nine.

How to watch The Last of Us season two?

HBO and Max will continue to air the show for American audiences, while Sky Atlantic and Now TV are the home of The Last of Us in the UK. It will also be available on Max in parts of Europe which have the streaming service.

The Last of Us season two will release weekly - so if you want to wait to binge it, you’ll have to sit tight until late May.

What is The Last of Us season two about?

The second series - and further seasons - are set to adapt the second game in The Last of Us franchise. The Last of Us: Part II was released in 2020 and follows up from the dramatic conclusion of the original game as Joel rescued Ellie from the Firefly hospital.

If you haven’t played the video game, it is best to avoid looking up any information - or risk major spoilers.

