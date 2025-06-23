The Gold is set to wrap up its second series in just a matter of hours. After a two year break it returned for a globe-trotting outing featuring plenty of exotic locations.

As the Brink’s-Mat task force attempts to track down the other half of the stolen gold, the investigation takes them to locations like Costa Rica, Tortola, Tenerife and the Isle of Man. Ahead of the finale, a disappointing verdict has been delivered on the show’s future - find out more.

Hugh Bonneville has returned to once again lead the cast of the hit BBC drama - which is based on a true story. He has been joined by plenty of returning faces as well as lots of new ones as the scope of the investigation expands across the world.

But while you are watching The Gold, you might be wondering where exactly the show has been filmed - and if you can visit them. It includes plenty of movie magic to capture the increased scope of the latest series.

1 . Series 2 - Firle, Sussex This picturesque village in Southern England was used during filming for The Gold series two. Pictured here during the Queen's Jubilee back in 2022. It is located between Eastbourne and Brighton and is known for Firle Place - an estate dating back over 500 years. It is open to the public and has previously been used for shows like Bake Off: The Professionals.

2 . Series 2 - Hastings, Sussex Despite parts of the show being set on the Isle of Man - particularly involving the new character of Douglas Baxter - the film crews used a bit of movie magic and actually filmed the scenes in Hastings. It is one of a few locations in the county used in series 2. The town has been used in the past for shows like Foyle's War.

3 . Series 2 - St Leonards, Sussex Another of the Sussex locations used for The Gold series 2, St Leonards-on-Sea (as its full title goes) has had plenty of past experiences of being used in movies and TV. The Michael Caine film Is Anybody There? was filmed in the town for example.

4 . Series 2 - Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain The show featured many globe trotting locations in series 2 - from the Canary Islands and mainland Spain to Costa Rica and the United States. However the majority of these scenes were actually filmed in the same place - Tenerife. Versatile locations across the island were used for stand-ins for the many exotic locales. It is a popular tourist destination - and you may have visited it before yourself on holiday.