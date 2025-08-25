Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins aired its series 7 finale on Channel 4 tonight (August 25). 📺

The final five faced a brutal final test to see if they could pass the course.

But which celebs made it all the way to the end of the show?

After days of gruelling challenges and a truly brutal final, another series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has come to an end.

The seventh series of the show had originally assembled an all-star cast of 14 celebrities earlier in August. However, over the course of eight episodes that has been whittled down and only the strongest could make it to the end.

In the penultimate episode last night (August 24), the celebs faced being hunted, and the final five were caught. It meant that they faced a savage ‘interrogation’ in the final tonight (August 25) but which of them made it all the way to the end and passed the course?

Which stars were in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins final?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins final five 2025 | Channel 4

The final five, who made it all the way to the sharp end of the competition, made it through last night’s penultimate instalment (August 24) and made it to the last episode of the season. Despite nearly handing in their number at one point, drag star Bimini found the strength to keep going and make it through to the last challenge.

The line-up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2025 final is as follows:

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Who won Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Over the course of its history, the show has ranged from having as low as just one celeb winning to as many as four. The final five, faced a brutal interrogation from experts in the field that pushed them truly to their limits.

Michaella McCollum, Lucy Spraggan and Troy Deeney all passed the course - winning the season.

Which stars were eliminated in the final?

The interrogations proved to be brutal for the celebrities and the solo one eventually proved too much for Adam Collard. The one-time Love Island contestant ended up handing in his number and voluntarily withdrawing.

Drag star Bimini was culled and eliminated from the show after breaking when water was poured over Michaela. They cracked and admitted they were not from a charity and were actually doing an army training course.

It meant Bimini failed the interrogation stage and was eliminated from the process. Just missing out on making it to the end of the course.

Michaella McCollum, Lucy Spraggan and Troy Deeney passed the interrogation stage, and the direct staff then had to decide who, if any, would pass the course. And as mentioned above, all three did.

Full list of celebs who left during series 7

Channel 4 had pulled together an all-star cast for the latest season of its reality show spin-off this year. It included famous faces from the world of sport, music, reality TV, and entertainment.

Over the first six episodes, nine of the stars either dropped out or were forced to leave the process. The departures looked like this:

Hannah Spearritt - - withdrew - episode 1

Louie Spence - withdrew - episode 1

Tasha Ghouri - withdrew - episode 2

Chloe Burrows - withdrew - episode 2

Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa - withdrew - episode 4

Harry Clark - culled - episode 4

Lady Leshurr - withdrew - episode 5

Rebecca Loos - withdrew - episode 5

Conor Benn - withdrawn on medical grounds - episode 6

Adam Collard - withdrew - episode 8

Bimini - culled - episode 8

Chief instructor Billy explained: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

Will there be another series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Since it premiered back in 2019, the celebrity version of Channel 4’s hit reality show has been an annual fixture on the TV character. It has aired one season each year, including the seventh series which was broadcast in August 2025.

The latest season was filmed in Wales with the celebrities facing some of the country’s most ‘unforgiving’ terrain. Channel 4 has not offered an update on if the show will be back for series 8.

Expect further updates in due course.

