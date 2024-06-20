Wimbledon 2024: How much are tickets and why are they priced how they are this year?
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- The 137th edition of the Wimbledon begins on July 1 2024
- This year’s favourite in the Men’s competition is Carlos Alcaraz while Iga Swiatek is the Women’s favourite
- How much are tickets to attend Wimbledon this year, and why are they so expensive?
While many sporting fans are watching the Euros, tennis fans are gearing up for the 137th edition of Wimbledon, taking place from July 1 2024.
A staple on the British sporting calendar and one of tennis’s four “Grand Slam” events, alongside the Australian, French and US Open, the SW19 haunt that helped create legends out of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and many more is expecting to once again welcome nearly half a million tennis fans to attend the tournament.
That also means that preparation for some of the quintessential Wimbledon foods, namely the traditional strawberries and cream, is underway with the organisers stating that around 38.4 tonnes of strawberries are consumed at the event each year.
With this year’s favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek currently readying themselves ahead of this year’s contest, so too are those who were fortunate enough to get tickets. For those of you however who missed out - we have some good news, offset by some bad news.
So - how much will it cost to attend Wimbledon this year, and why are the prices pretty steep to watch people knocking a tennis ball over a net all day?
How much are tickets to Wimbledon 2024?
Ticket prices are correct as of writing from ticketing agencies Viagogo and StubHub. Ticket prices reflect the cost of two people sitting together with access to the VIP lounge and the best possible view of the courts available.
- First Round - Centre Court: £2,180 - £5,378
- First Round - Court 1: £1,537 - £2,127
- Second Round - Centre Court: £1,567 - £4,428
- Second Round - Court 1: £1,567 - £3,354
- Third Round - Centre Court: £2,505 - £5,361
- Third Round - Court 1: £1,862 - £2,952
- Fourth Round - Centre Court: £2,835 - £5,361
- Fourth Round - Court 1: £1,569 - £2,420
- Quarter Finals - Centre Court: £4,192 - £7,673
- Quarter Finals - Court 1: £1,944 - £4,025
- Men’s Doubles Semi Finals and Mixed Doubles Final: £882 - £1,774
- Women’s Semi-Finals: £2,399 - £4,831
- Women’s Doubles Semi-Finals: £9,390
- Men’s Semi-Finals: £5,903 - £17,703
- Women’s Single and Men’s Doubles Final: £2,508 - £5,367
- Men’s Single and Women’s Doubles Final: £9,148 - £14,418
Why are Wimbledon tickets so expensive?
They’re not - if you entered the public ballot to purchase tickets directly from the AELTC.
Those fortunate enough to have been selected from the 2024 Wimbledon ballet were only entitled two tickets per entry/household and was based on a random draw. Those ballot winners, however, were not able to request tickets for specific days or courts, as the day and court offered are chosen randomly by a computerised selection process.
Meaning that, although the options to get tickets to see Wimbledon now are a lot pricier, it does allow those flush with cash this summer the option to pick and choose which court they want to be seated at.
Those seats through Viagogo and Stubhub in particular are for the Centre Court and Court 1, considered the “main stage” and “secondary main stage” at the Lawn Championships and the views on offer are again an option available, albeit at a premium now.
Did you manage to pick up tickets to Wimbledon this year through the public ballot and are happy to share your experiences or advice with those who might want to try it for Wimbledon 2025? We’d love to hear about your experiences - drop a comment down below or email the writer: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.