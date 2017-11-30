WIN: £500 of shopping vouchers to be won when you visit Halifax

IT'S going to be a very merry Christmas for lucky visitors to Halifax this year with hundreds of pounds of shopping vouchers up for grabs in three Golden Ticket free entry draws.

Rachel Trewartha already knows how it feels to win - she scooped the first £500 of vouchers when her name was picked at random, from a draw of around 1,000 Halifax BID Golden Tickets, at the town's Christmas lights switch.

Two more £500 voucher winners will be chosen, with the second draw this Saturday, December 2, then a third and final draw on Saturday, December 9.

Halifax BID, the area's Business Improvement District body, which brings together leading local businesses with ideas to improve and transform the area, is behind the prize draw.

Golden Tickets are available in businesses across the town centre.

They must then be hand posted in one of the town's special Golden Ticket postboxes - at Harvey’s, in the shoe department, also in M&S, Le Munch Bunch, Pediwear, at the Visitor Information Centre, in Piece Hall and the town centre's Borough Market..

Winners, who will be announced on Halifax BID's social media, will get vouchers to spend in national and independent retailers in the town.

It is one of many highlights to encourage visitors and shopping this Christmas in Halifax. For full details, competition terms and conditions, visit halifaxchristmas.co.uk.

"We’ve already given away one prize of £500, picked from nearly 1,000 Golden Tickets at random during last week’s light switch on event," said a Halifax BID spokesperson.

"All remaining tickets have gone back into the draw, along with new tickets for a draw that will take place on Saturday, then again for one final draw, on Saturday, December 9.

"Lucky winners need to let us know where they’d like to spend their winnings - £250 for national retailers, £250 for independent retailers - and Halifax BID will sort out the vouchers for them.

"All they have to do is spend them!

"We will announce the winners on the Halifax BID Social Media pages so make sure you’re following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram."

LINKS:

Web site: halifaxchristmas.co.uk

Twitter: @Halifaxbid

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HalifaxBID