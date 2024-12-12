Your first wave of acts have been announced earlier today (December 12) for Wychwood Festival 2025, taking place at the Cheltenham Racecourse from May 30 to June 1 2025.

There is a distinctly “Britpop” flavour with the first announcement too, with Shed Seven, James and Doves all set to headline the three day event, while there is space on the bill so far for acts such as Lottery Winners, The Zutons and everyone’s favourite The Smiths tribute act, The Smyths.

Tickets for next year’s festival are currently on sale through their official website if the line-up already looks good, with a further announcement to be made regarding more acts in the new year.

So - who are the 21 acts announced for the Wychwood Festival in 2025?

1 . Shed Seven Friday night headliners Shed Seven will kick off Wychwood Festival with a set full of Britpop anthems, including their iconic hits like 'Chasing Rainbows' and 'Going For Gold.' A must-see performance for Britpop fans. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . James Saturday night belongs to James, the legendary band behind timeless hits like 'Sit Down' and 'Laid.' Prepare for an unforgettable singalong moment at Wychwood Festival | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Doves Sunday's headliners Doves will close the festival with their atmospheric indie rock sound. Expect tracks from their Mercury Prize-nominated albums and from their upcoming 2025 release, "Constellations for the Lonely." | Getty Images Photo Sales