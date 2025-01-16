Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The India cricket team’s tour of England comes to Edgbaston this summer for the second test 🏏

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England are set to face India as part of their test series at Edgbaston this summer

But with the heated rivalry between the two cricketing nations, are there still tickets to attend one of the five days?

We look at the options left - and how to watch or listen to the test on the TV and radio

International cricket returns to Birmingham this summer, with the test series between England and India set to arrive at Edgbaston in July.

India’s tour of England kicks off in Headingley on June 20, before heading to Edgbaston for the second test, then Lords in London (July 10), Old Trafford in Manchester (July 23) and finally the fifth test takes place at The Oval on July 31 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

India's recent tours of England have seen competitive cricket across all formats; in 2021, India played a five-match Test series, which was highly contested, with both teams securing wins. The final Test, originally postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, was rescheduled and played in July 2022. England won the rescheduled match by 7 wickets, levelling the series 2-2.

Joe Root of England scoops Shardul Thakur of India for six during Day Five of the Fifth LV=Insurance Test Match at Edgbaston on July 05, 2022 in Birmingham, England. | Getty Images

Following the Test series, the teams played limited-overs matches in July 2022. India triumphed in the T20I series, winning 2-1, while England claimed the ODI series 2-1 (source: Wikipedia). In 2023, India returned for a four-match Test series, where they dominated with a 434-run victory in the third Test, taking a 2-1 lead.

With those statistics in mind though, when are England and India playing at Edgbaston exactly this summer and how can you attend the second international test series - and is there a certain day you might want to avoid?

When are England facing India at Edgbaston?

England are set to take on India at Edgbaston from July 3 2025 until potentially July 6 2025, should a fifth day of cricket be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there tickets left for any of the days of the test?

This is where it becomes sticky - there are tickets left for the fifth and final day of the test, however cricket fans will tell you that sometimes it’s a dicey situation picking them up in the event the test wraps up before the final day.

However, if you’re feeling brave, you can still buy tickets to the fifth day at Edgbaston through Edgebaston’s official website. Be warned though - history has shown that only on one occasion at Edgbaston has a test between the two sides gone to the fifth day in 1986.

What other options are there if I really want to attend one of the days of England v India?

For those flush with some money, there are other options to attend the first four days of England v India at Edgbaston in July. Most notably, Edgbaston are offering ‘premium tickets’ from £290 which offer perfect views of the green, luxury dining and five-star VIP treatment.

Is the test match being screened on TV or commentary on the radio?

TNT Sports is the new home to watch the England cricket team play, be it One Day Internationals or test series. The network is set to screen the test between England and India throughout July - all you need is a subscription to TNT Sports for all the England cricket action until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio 5 Live will also once again be presenting their Test Match Specials throughout the campaign, which you can tune into before innings begin each day at 11am during the test.

Who do you think will come out on top in the test between England and India at Edgbaston and do you think it will go the full five days? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.