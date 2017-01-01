Halifax Courier

Search
Hot Topics

Man in court for ‘tying rope’ across busy road

News
The attempted robbery occurred in Cross Street West. Picture: Google.

Attempted robbery at Halifax newsagents

News
The Raggalds, Queensbury.

Cash stolen in Raggalds raid

News
Light rain
8c
5c

Tributes to music club pioneer and star spotter

News

In 2022 we’ll be able to watch an 1,800-year old star collision

Environment

Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

News

Leeds Bradford Airport to run therapy course for frightened passengers

News 3

British mothers drinking during pregnancy put us in worst five nations for Foetal Alcohol Syndrome

Health 2

Marshall: Scoreline disappointing, but signs of improvement

Halifax RLFC
Football - Greetland v Midgley Utd. Ben Cole for Greetland and Greg Spink for Midgley

Midgley unable to grab chance

Football
Billy Heath

Tamworth 2-6 FC Halifax Town: It’s a big three points, says boss

FC Halifax Town

Discipline undermines Fax’s challenge at Super League Widnes

Halifax RLFC 1
By Sugarbird Photography, Halifax.

Picture of the Day - 16 January

Arts
Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back.

Start the fans please! Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Whats on 1

They‘ll be holding their heads up high at Crazy 8

Music
Northgate, Elland - Offers over �350,000 (Bramleys 01422 386376)

Stunning barn conversion in Elland

Property

On this day in Yorkshire 1954: Weather foils salvage of grounded Hull trawler

Arts 1
Classic board game Monopoly is getting an overhaul this year

Iconic Monopoly pieces face the boot - you could have emoji, dinosaur, duck and penguin as replacements

News 1