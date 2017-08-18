Competition: Win a back to school pack from Lakeside Village

Sorry to mention it - but the six weeks flies by in a flash and we want to help families get kitted out for going back to school, in style.

Lakeside Village has teamed up with Johnston Press to offer readers the chance to win one of five back to school packages worth more than £175.

As we are home to the only Clarks shoe store in Doncaster, the winners will be able to get measured by the expert in store team - who are gearing up to sell hundreds of pairs of school shoes - and get a shiny new pair of back-to-school shoes.

Our Clarks store has the extra benefit of being an outlet store, meaning up to 30 percent off the price.

We’ve also teamed up with Dickies to provide an Everglades Back Pack – perfect for carrying those new books and stationary essentials, and Mountain Warehouse, who will keep kids hydrated on the go with a Kids’ Active Bottle.

The prize also includes a ProCook Lock & Fresh Storage Set, ideal for carrying your lunch, and a Cyclone Kids Milatex 3 in 1 jacket from Tog 24.

John Magee, centre manager for Lakeside, said: “We know that sorting out new school uniform, shoes and all of the new stationery can be costly for parents so we are happy to be able to help and offer five lucky winners the chance to get kitted out for school with Lakeside Village.”

“The winners will be invited to Lakeside for their back to school experience and be able to round off their trip with a drink and a cake at our Thornton’s café. Back to school shopping can be fun!”

For a chance to win a ‘Back to school package’ answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Clarks Back To School Competition in the subject line and provide your address and telephone number.

QUESTION: Which backpack is part of the prize?

* Closing date for entries is Wednesday, August 23, 2017

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply

* Lakeside Village