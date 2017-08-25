Internationally acclaimed Chinese State Circus heads to Hailfax - win tickets here

Internationally acclaimed Chinese State Circus is returning to Halifax with an spectacularly innovative new show called Dynasty.

They will be performing at Savile Park from Tuesday, September 19 to Monday, September 25 in a fully heated big top.

And here’s the brilliant news - the circus and its promoters have offered us 15 family tickets to give away in our free to enter competition.

Just read this piece to the end to see how to enter.

This incredible band of performers are simply breathtaking and Dynasty projects an art form that has thrilled audiences for more than 2,000 years into a contemporary setting. One where low-tech everyday objects are transformed into hi-tech acrobatic equipment.

You’ll see hurtling porcelain jars, dynamically spinning plates, balancing on gigantic pyramids of tables and chairs framed by delicate strands of silk supporting cascading aerialists.

Chinese state circus. Picture by Dan Foster

“Never has such excitement been generated in a theatre. The whole audience hangs breathless” wrote the Manchester Evening News.

The troupe is made up of world class Chinese acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers who interact with the same super-human physical skills and dexterity as the masters of martial arts – the ancient and legendary Shaolin Warriors.

There’s none stop action from start to finish and all set to a soaring musical score accompanied by the rhythmic beat of Chinese percussion.

This is what has earned the Chinese State Circus the accolade “incomparable”.

Book on 0844 4155228.

Competition

To be in with a chance of winning one of 15 family tickets for this extraordinary show answer the following question.

Who are the masters of martial arts?

a) Wigan Warriors

b)Shaolin Warriors

c)Golden State Warriors

Put your answer and a daytime phone number on an email to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk

Competition closes Sunday September 10. Winners will be informed immediately.

*Please note: Dates and performance restrictions may apply. Watch out for more details in weeks to come.

