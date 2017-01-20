Delightfully presented detached house in Halifax

A truly immaculate and modern detached house, set in a prized and much sought after location, offering flexible three or four bedroom accommodation.

Enhanced by gas fired central heating, Sky TV to all rooms, air conditioning and double glazing; the ground floor accommodation comprises: impressive entrance hall with laminate flooring; study or bedroom four; attractive extensively fitted kitchen with built-in under oven, gas hob and extractor hood; stunning large open-plan living/dining room with fireplace with inset wood burning stove and patio doors to the conservatory. To the first floor: landing, three bedrooms, master en- suite and house bathroom/WC with quality suite.

Externally, there is a feature block paved driveway with parking for several vehicles, a surprisingly large garden to the rear with a paved patio and useful outbuildings.

Centrally placed, the property is within minutes of the town centre for a wide range of shopping facilities and other amenities together with ease of access to surrounding townships and the motorway network.

It is the opinion of the agent that the deceptively generous accommodation must be viewed internally to be fully appreciated.

Price: £279,950

Agent: www,boococks.co.uk