Stunning barn conversion in Causeway Foot

With 3.5 acres of grazing land

An immaculately presented four bedroom extended barn conversion, offering spacious living accommodation and benefitting from far reaching views and grazing land. The property retains a wealth of original features such as stone flagged floors, beamed ceilings and exposed stonework.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: spacious reception hall; stunning lounge with central feature log burner stove set within an impressive stone surround; charming dining area with a door leading out onto the flagged patio; superb kitchen with quality cream ‘Shaker style’ units, granite worktops, a Belfast sink and integrated appliances including a gas fired AGA; fitted utility; rear hallway; orangery with French doors and stunning views; fully fitted home office and guest WC.

To the first floor: impressive galleried landing; four bedrooms; dressing room; house bathroom and an en-suite shower room.

Externally: gated entrance with private driveway, ample off-road parking, double garage, lawned gardens to the front and rear with a patio area and approximately 3.5 acres of grazing land with wonderful unobstructed views.

Guide Price: £545,000.

