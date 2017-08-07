All help to create summer magic

Have your say

It was a real school community effort when Scout Road Academy, Mytholmroyd, presented the comic play Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits at the Ted Hughes Theatre at the end of summer term.

Year 5 and 6 pupils took on lead roles but the whole school was involved in the production, from the academy’s reception class to Year 6.

And for the first time parents made every single costume involved, creating around 100, said headteacher Mrs Anne Stamp.

There were two performances at the prestigious theatre, which is at Calder High School, for an audience of parents and friends.

And some of the other children helped produce the scenery for the production.

“It was very entertaining and augmented with some good songs, including solos.

“It is a very funny play, with lots of puns.

“It was a quite ambitious production and all rose to the occasion,” she said.

The play was rehearsed for about a month, with traditionally parts being handed out for summer productions after the children’s last SATS tests of the school year have been held.