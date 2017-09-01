£5m Beech Hill tower block demolition to start housing regeneration project

Funding of £1m will look to be approved to start the first phase of a Halifax housing regeneration project that will see the demolition of three tower blocks.

The regeneration of the Beech Hill site has been a long term objective and is a joint venture partnership with Calderdale Council and Together Housing Group (THG) who own the three derelict tower blocks in the area, as well as 17 social rented units.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority Investment Committee will look to approve an additional £1m of funding on top of £4m already secured by Together Housing to start the first phase of work at its meeting on September 6 in Leeds.

The fund will assist with the remediation of Stannery Depot and with the demolition of three high-rise tower blocks to assist the delivery of the new housing development.

Beech Hill has been identified as an area where intervention and support is needed to drive regeneration and improve quality of life for its communities.

Phase 1 of this scheme will allow land to become available with an opportunity to develop approximately 140 new dwellings, of which the majority are proposed to become affordable homes.

There is the potential to use material from the tower block demolitions to make up levels across the depot site and this will have an impact to any options considered for the overall remediation.

If the £1m bid is approved by the committee, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will give a final decision in October.

It is hoped that the demolition of the tower blocks will be completed by December 2018.