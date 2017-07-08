Ami’s mum is inspiring her to succeed in business

A Halifax estate agent says the death of her mother inspired to open her own business, which has been named as the best in the town for customer experience for two years running.

Ami Baxter, 30, who lives in Elland, opened Baxter Estate Agents in September 2015 after being in the industry since she was 16.

Ami’s mum Sue died of a stroke in 2014, and since then she has raised £1,660 for Stroke Research by donating £5 every time she sells a house.

“It was losing my mum that has driven me,” Ami said. “I was 27 when she died aged 65.

“I was in Manchester when she had the stroke and she had a bleed on her brain. it affected her character, it was awful.

“They didn’t know what had happened but I told them “this isn’t my mum” but they just said they’d have to wait six weeks for a scan.

“She’d already had cancer twice, blood clots on her lungs and pneumonia twice – she was my idol and soul mate and she taught me to fight for what I want.

“She was in Calderdale Royal Hospital for 16 weeks after her stroke.

“But in the end there was an internal bleed they couldn’t stop.

“She always drove me through the bad days and to do better.

“She died on March 27, 2014 and by that November I had set-up my own business.”

Ami has been invited to the EA Masters event at the 02 in London in September after being one of 30,000 estate agents across the UK who were mystery shopped, and finishing in the top 20 per cent.

They will also feature in a property magazine next year for being in the top 20 per cent.

“The business side was hard because I didn’t know a lot about it,” Ami added. “I know about selling houses and customer service.

“I worked seven days a week to start with. I was there at 7am cleaning the windows.

“But being my own boss means I’m able to deliver the service I want.

“I never thought I’d be called the best agent in Halifax two years running.

“And when I got the winners invitation to the EA Masters event in London I thought it was spam at first!

“I just wish my mum was here to enjoy it all with me.”