Brighouse pub raises a glass to triple success

A Brighouse pub has served up a triple success after being voted as one of the Yorkshire public’s favourite pubs for the third year running.

The Millers Bar had been voted into the top 30 of the county’s pubs by the general public in the Welcome to Yorkshire competition for the last two years and made it a hat-trick this time around.

Now after launching an upstairs restaurant, called 47 Grains, the canalside establishment features in the popular Ale Trail produced by the tourism agency once again.

Owner Euan Noble, who also owns the pub’s neighbouring ROKT Climbing Centre, said: “It’s one thing to be voted for by your peers and judging panels, but to have your paying customers take time to vote for The Millers Bar is incredibly moving and humbling.

“We set out to not do things by halves, but create a really special, quality place for people to meet, eat, drink and enjoy genuine quality food, drink and service.

“The team – led by Lydia Taylor and Hannah Jordan – are superb and I’m immensely proud of what the staff has achieved.”

After the 2015 Boxing Day floods which almost saw time called on the venue, more than £300,000 of investment was put into the business.

Lydia Taylor, general manager, said: “The team are over the moon – we all work hard to aim to be the best and to be included in the top 30 pubs in the whole of Yorkshire is amazing.

“The work now continues to make us even better and maybe win the competition someday soon.”