Business on the up at booming indoor market

The historic Halifax Borough Market is seeing a transformation in the businesses it attracts after a drive by council bosses.

New stalls are moving into the Victorian indoor venue, including a specialist dessert shop and a herbal tea shop and bar.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Minister for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “The authority is passionate about shopping locally and supporting local businesses.

“The Business Start Up Scheme’s market team provides advice and support to give newcomers to market trading a helping hand, so they can begin their unique businesses, that will draw new audiences to Borough Market.”

John Walker, Calderdale Council’s Markets Manager, said “The Borough Market needs to cater for an old audience whilst drawing in a new audience”.

Recently sisters Heeae and Choomi Kim, opened a crepe and waffle dessert cafe, that also serves Korean cuisine on Fridays and Saturdays. They opened ‘My Crepe’ due to “the opportunity presented by the council’s business start up scheme” and insisted that “the future was bright” for the Borough Market.

The Nut House, owned by Eduardo Shahsavar, is another diverse business in the market. It offers over 120 herbal and aromatic teas and coffees and one of the first liscensed bars in a market in the region.

Mr Shahsavar said the market management council wanted more social areas in the market so it can evolve its audience and stimulate other businesses.

Mr Walker added that: “The Borough market has the potential to become the Halifax equivalent of London’s Borough Market”.

