Circuit Electrical Testing on track for award

A husband and wife-run electrical testing business based in Halifax has been shortlisted in the UK’s inaugural Small Awards, which has been established to recognise the achievements of small and micro-businesses.

Circuit Electrical Testing, which numbers Greater Manchester Police, South West Yorkshire NHS Trust, and Emcor, the biggest facility management company in the world among its clients, has grown from employing three people in 2007 to 35 today. The company, which has also diversified into thermal imaging and hazardous area testing, also took the leap from renting an office to buying a whole building and turning it into serviced offices, helping reinvigorate the local business scene in the process. Circuit Electrical Testing has now been named as a finalist in the ‘Supply Chain Champion’ category in this year’s Small Awards.

The award recognises small businesses that work with other businesses large and small, with particular credit to those businesses that include other small businesses in their supply chain, financial success in these businesses, as well as a strong history of customer engagement, relationship development and contribution to a local small business eco-system. Circuit Electrical Testing will find out if it has won the award at a special ceremony in London on May 25.

“We have worked hard to build a business which works with large organisations, but still that still feels like a small, friendly business for our team,” explains Vicky Nolan, who owns the business with her husband Brian.

“Our growth over the last few years has been amazing. We now have engineers spread the length and breadth of the UK plus a team of twelve at our Halifax head office. Not bad for a company that started out with just two people and their toolboxes. Being shortlisted has given all of the team a bit of a glow. We know we’re good at what we do, but it’s brilliant to be held up as a national example. Win or lose, we are exceptionally honoured to get this far.”

The judges include former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable; 2014 Apprentice winner Mark Wright and former Digital and Culture Minister Ed Vaizey.