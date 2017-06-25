Co-op staff lend at hand at Northowram Burner event

Staff from Lightcliffe Co-op were out in force on Sunday making sure that the 900 runners taking part in the annual Northowram Burner were well hydrated with water.

The Burner, which first took place in 2014, is an annual fund raising 2.5km fun run, 10km endurance run and summer fayre organised by a group of Calderdale primary schools’ parents, teachers and friends associations.

Claire Tillotson, Co-op store manager, said: “We wanted to support the runners in some way and thought it was a good idea to make sure they were all supplied with enough water. Congratulations to the organisers who have raised essential funds for local schools.”

Pictured, left to right, are: Harriet Cameron (13), Jessica Cameron (10) and Elizabeth Cameron with Claire Tillotson, Co-op store manager, Max Whitehead (11), Sol Young (11), Scarlett Garland (10) and Alison Wilkinson.