Future looks bright for street lighting manufacturer

Sowerby-Bridge based street lighting equipment manufacturer Lucy Zodion marked their 60th anniversary and opening of their new site extension with an open day.

Among the invited guests at the event were Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Ferman Ali and Shaheen Ali, Halifax MP Holly Lynch and the Ryburn Valley High School Choir.

The Mayor officially opened the site before he and Mrs Ali were given a guided tour before a performance by the choir.

John Fox, managing director of Lucy Zodion, said: “I’m proud to be part of Lucy Zodion. I’m part of a great team and in the 50 years we’ve been making photocells, we haven’t stopped innovating - this is evident in our requirement for more space.

“We aim to consistently progress and the opening marks another chapter in our development; I am thoroughly excited by recent product introductions and our development pipeline over the next few years gives me great confidence in our future.”

The business is expanding due to a new focus on the development of technologies fit for transport, smart cities and international markets.

This, along with the move of its pre-wired pillar division from Milton Keynes to the Sowerby Bridge site, means that extra space will offer double the floor space.

The work has been a year in the making, and the extension will house increased product stocks and manufacturing facilities as well as creating further office space.

It has used over 25 tonnes of structural steel, 300m2 of concrete blocks and taken 7,700 man hours in total.

Lucy Zodion is based on Station Road in Swoerby Bridge and is a company within the Lucy Group, a privately owned organisation of Lucy Group Ltd. Other companies in the group include Lucy Electric, Lucy Castings and Lucy Real Estate.