Halifax gym goes from strength to strength

A gym in Halifax continues to go from strength to strength with a growing list of sporting success stories.

R G Strength and Physique is owned by Richard Grattan and is based at Dean Clough.

It is a private gym that has 100 members by invitation only, and will celebrate its three year anniversary in February.

Richard was an international natural bodybuilder and and has worked in the industry for 12 years.

He is a private coach at the gym and three Siddal under 15 rugby players he has worked with - Morgan Smithies, Oliver Waite and Amer Bourouh - have been chosen to represent the England under 16 side, while three others have a scholarship at Super League clubs.

“We have most of the Siddal first team and coach training here.

“There is also the fantastic story just the other week one of my clients losing 10kg in 10 weeks, which was remarkable as she suffers from chronic back pain.

“I believe that we are a very unique facility.

“After working in the industry for over 10 years, I had seen it change.

“The larger health clubs were flooded with personal trainers that seemed to all offer the same thing and, at times, I felt devalued the personal training product.

“I was very close to leaving the industry but after some consideration decided that I still very much had a passion for it but needed to be a specialist.

“This gave me the idea of ditching the ‘personal trainer’ name for ‘coach’ and that I wanted to open a specific private members gym for my specialist area, which is strength and physique.”

The gym will host an open day on January 28 to mark their third anniversary, where visitors can receive a free neck and shoulder massage.

The gym is also set to move to larger premises within Dean Clough as they are almost at capacity at their current location.

If you have a business story you think would be of interest, then we’d love to hear about it. Send your news and pictures to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or let us know via Twitter or Facebook.