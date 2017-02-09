Hold on to your hats - chance to scale Brighouse landmark

One of the major landmarks in the Brighouse skyline will undergo a massive transformation as it becomes the UK’s highest man-made outdoor climbing wall.

Higher than both the Tower of London and the Angel of the North, the towering ROKTFACE wall at ROKT climbing centre in Brighouse will see people climb routes up to 36m (118ft).

The climbing wall will be created on one of the faces of a sky-scraping disused flour silo, which sits alongside the Calder and Hebble canal.

The £75,000 project is being led by ROKT climbing in partnership with Calderdale Council to help raise the profile and participation of healthy activity as well as tourism for the area.

Euan Noble, ROKT’s Commercial Director, said: “ROKTFACE will give people of almost all climbing abilities the chance to effectively climb into the clouds and go higher than ever before. Thanks to our partnership with Calderdale Council, we’re turning dreams into reality.

“We opened six years ago with a dream of creating something different and inclusive – for climbers of all ages and abilities – and this is another step towards that.

“On Boxing Day 2015, we were under several feet of water and some thought ROKT wouldn’t survive. Just over a year on we are bigger, better and stronger than ever thanks to our customers and the community.”

The project will give daredevils views of up to around 20 miles across Yorkshire when completed in spring.

Bosses hope it could create around 10 new jobs and the ground-breaking project will also be affordably priced.

Councillor Faisal Shoukat, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Inequalities, said: “The new climbing wall is something really different for the area, providing a further, alternative option for people to get active, supporting Calderdale’s ambition to be the most active borough in the north.”