Major takeover announced by Elland print company

Elland-based family business, ABS UK ltd, has acquired the north Wales company, sapphire business systems, as part of a planned UK expansion programe.

The acquisition is of Sapphire, which specialises in providing comprehensive technology solutions, including digital copier and printer services.

As part of a continuous growth strategy, the acquisition opens up new possibilities for the company, giving it an enhanced presence in both north Wales and north West England and allowing the firm to take on additional key field-based skills.

Brett Abson, sales director at ABS UK ltd, said: “Acquiring Sapphire Business Systems has allowed us to further extend our geographic reach without additional recruitment. Several of our existing service clients have operations in Wales and/ or the north West and therefore this merger will allow us to provide them with even better support while accessing a predominantly technologically demanding commercial client base.”

Additionally, Sapphire Business Systems had a long-established relationship with Samsung and these partnerships match ABS UK’s developing engagement with these increasingly dominant manufacturers.

David Lees, ABS UK marketing director, said: “As a well-established firm, growth in the short and medium terms is at the heart of our plans.

“Acquiring Sapphire was the first of three planned purchases and fits our ambition to work with a client base exactly double its current size. so long as we continue to lead the market by providing the very best customer support, our commercial partners, the ABS Charitable foundation and the ABS team itself will thrive and prosper.”