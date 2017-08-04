Online retailer creates 100 new jobs in Elland

Online retailer Buy It Direct has moved into a 120,000 sq ft warehouse in Elland creating 100 jobs, following a £6.75m commercial loan from HSBC.

The company, which was founded in 1999, outgrew its previous warehouse in Huddersfield earlier this year.

The new warehouse will enable Buy It Direct to continue growing by appointing 100 new staff to work in logistics, digital and customer service roles.

Nick Glynne, managing director of Buy It Direct, said: “This fantastic new facility allows us to meet customer demand and gives us the ability to grow our business. Despite the problems caused by Brexit, we are very positive about the future for the business.”

Mike Swift, HSBC’s South and West Yorkshire area director, said: “The new warehouse offers fresh market opportunity for Buy It Direct and investment in the local economy through a significant number of new jobs.”