Plans for new Halifax leisure centre and swimming pool due early 2018

A full business case and plan for a a new state-of-the-art swimming and leisure facility for Halifax will not be produced until early next year.

In a capital programme monitoring report that will go before Calderdale Council's Cabinet, it revealed the progress made on the scheme to build a new facility on the current North Bridge Leisure centre.

How the new leisure centre and swimming pool in Halifax could look

Nigel Broadbent, head of finance at the Council said in his report: "The Built Facilities Strategy in being finalised at present and will in turn provide the basis for updating the feasability study to provide the capital requirement for the scheme.

"The business case including financial justification will be presented to Cabinet early next year."

The update comes on the back of proposals for the demolition of the old Halifax swimming pool to build a new car park.

Construction of a multi million pound high class swimming pool and leisure centre for Halifax took a significant step forward in July 2016.

The Council is facing the prospect of a £12.2million maintenance and refurbishment bill over the next ten years for the current Halifax swimming pool and North Bridge Leisure centre sites.

However, a feasibility study carried out on the options for a new complex estimated that the construction cost of a new facility would come in at £12, 046, 214.

The initial feasibility study showed the construction of a new combined swimming pool and leisure facility on the existing North Bridge site, incorporating the retention and refurbishment of the existing main sports hall and viewing balcony, would provide the most cost effective solution.

It is being proposed that when the new provision is built swimming facilities should be provided that are suitable to accommodate use by children learning to swim, swimming for fun, swimming for fitness and competition swimming.

As a minimum, a 25m x 6-lane pool shall be provided suitably equipped for competition including lane ropes, starting blocks, electronic timing, touch pads and seating for at least 100 spectators.

A fitness suite will be equipped with an appropriate mix of high quality cardiovascular and resistance machines (120 minimum pieces) in accordance with good practice and current guidelines.

Two multi-purpose studios are being proposed as well as a spinning studio and sports hall with a minimum of eight courts which is sized to latest Sport England dimensions and court layouts.