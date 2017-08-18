Which Calderdale town has the fastest rising property price?

A Calderdale town is in the top three places for seeing the fastest rise in property prices across the UK, according to a property website.

Although the rate of growth in the British property market has slowed down, the general curve is still on the way up, according to Zoopla.

However not all parts of Britain have witnessed this growth, with property values falling in some places (in particular Wales and the North East of England) and rising in others.

The average house has increased by nearly £17 every day in 2017.

The typical home was valued at £304,469 in July – an increase of £3,039 since the start of 2017, according to analysis by the property website.

The Derbyshire town of Belper saw prices rise the fastest with Todmorden coming in third.

These are the property value hot spots in 2017 so far across Britain, according to Zoopla.

1. Belper, Derbyshire

Average property value in July : £239,927

Change since January: £16,597

Percentage increase: 7.43%

2. Hove, East Sussex

Average property value in July: £462,947

Change since January: £30,584

Percentage increase: 7.07%

3. Todmorden, West Yorkshire

Average property value in July: £152,840,

Change since January: £9,541

Percentage increase: 6.66%

4. Woodbridge, Suffolk

Average property value in July: £385,585

Change since January: £23,850

Percentage increase: 6.59%

5. Sudbury, Suffolk

Average property value in July: £319,907

Change since January: £19,701

Percentage increase: 6.56%

5. Bexley, Kent

Average property value in July £477,981,

Change since January: £29,431,

Percentage increase: 6.56%

7. Langport, Somerset

Average property value in July £323,171

Change since January: 19,874

Percentage increase: 6.55%

8. Swanley, Kent,

Average property value in July: £362,671

Change since January: £22,099

Percentage increase: 6.49%

9. Worcester Park, London

Average property value in July: £492,850,

Change since January: £29,692,

Percentage increase: 6.41%

10. Holyhead, Anglesey

Average property value in July: £157,015,

Change since January: £9,295,

Percentage increase: 6.29%

