Calderdale health trust pays out £100,000 after grandmother’s operation errors

A health trust has paid out £100,000 in damages to a grandmother after doctors needed three attempts to complete her hip replacement.

Suzanne Harvey, 59, dislocated her new hip as she was being moved from a hospital trolley following an operation at Calderdale Royal Hospital in 2012.

In the days that followed, she had to have two further corrective procedures, after doctors noted it was still “unstable”.

The grandmother of 15, who claimed it has left her in constant pain and facing further health worries, said it has changed her life completely.

She has almost become a prisoner in her home, she added, as she can no longer walk long distances.

Now, Calderdale and Huddersfield’s NHS Foundation Trust has agreed an out-of-court settlement after admitting a breach of duty.

Deputy chief executive and chief nurse at the hospital trust Brendan Brown said: “We offer our sincere apologies to Ms Harvey for the problems she encountered with her hip replacement surgery.”

Tasmin White, of Hudgell Solicitors, represented Ms Harvey in the case. “This was a horrendous experience for Ms Harvey which did not simply cause upset and pain at the time but has continued to have a long-lasting impact on her quality of life,” she said.

“It is completely unacceptable for such avoidable errors to be made. Having to undergo any form of surgery is a big decision and can be a traumatic time for a patient, so to go through an operation, then suffer agonising pain from a dislocation and then have to face two more surgical procedures is shocking.”