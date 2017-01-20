Calderdale inspector says farewell to force after 27 years service

A police inspector who has served and protected the people in Calderdale for the last ten years is retiring.

Colin Skeath has been the Town Centre Neighbourhood Inspector since 2012 and this week retires after 32 years public service, with 27 years as a police officer.

During his career, he has been posted in different roles across the Force from time as both neighbourhood and response officer based at Holbeck and Milgarth, custody sergeant at Pudsey and response officer at Weetwood.

But it’s his time in Calderdale that he remembers most fondly, and where he feels his biggest achievements have been.

“I have loved every minute of my time working in the district.

“When I was first posted here, it was as response Sergeant and that gave me the insight of the district and the fantastic diverse communities we serve.

“But, without question it is being the Inspector for Halifax that stands out as my favourite role.

“I have had the pleasure of working with brilliant and dedicated people.

“Everyone in the district really pulls together, from partners at Calderdale Council, to charities and third sector organisations, MP’s and councillors.

“I has been fantastic to be an integral part of keeping Calderdale safe.”

Insp Skeath also spoke about his best moments both as a sergeant and inspector in Calderdale.

“One of the my best moments was as a Sergeant and having the team recognised for their exceptional work in Mixenden in reducing antisocial behaviour.

“The team were recognised by being awarded the prestigious Colin Cramphorn Award for Neighbourhood Policing by the Chief Constable in 2015, and were also runners up for the same award a year later.

“The most memorable event in my career was the Boxing Day floods in 2015, when I was working as the District Duty Inspector.

“It was the most difficult 18 hours of my entire police service and something I will never forget.

“Amongst the pictures everyone saw in the media, were members of my team, working flat out, helping everyone they could in the Calder Valley alongside colleagues in the other emergency services and the council.

Paul Harkin will step into the role and Insp Skeath said he has every confidence in the ‘world class’ team he is leaving behind.

“I am immensely proud of my team and the police officers in Calderdale.

“They are world class community officers, detectives and response officers who’s sheer hard work and dedication under pressure allows people safety in their communities, which can sometimes be taken for granted.

“I will miss my team, colleagues and the firm friends I have made during my service in Halifax and the public of Calderdale who I have been privileged to

serve.”