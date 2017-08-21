Concerns grow for welfare of missing teen from Brighouse

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a teenage boy from Brighouse who has been missing for a week.

Preston Forbes, who lived in Preston until recently, was last seen at around midday on August 14 in Brighouse.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for help in finding the boy.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Preston who is still missing from Brighouse.

"Preston has strong links to the Preston area in the form of family members and friends and there is a strong possibility that he will be in there.

"We would like to locate him as soon as possible. Anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact with Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20170814-0802