Man missing from Preston has links to Halifax

An appeal has been launched to trace a man missing in an "out of character" disappearance in Preston who may be in the Halifax area.

Police say Stuart Keppel was last seen at around 3pm on August 18 on Rosemary Lane in Bartle.

He is believed to have taken a taxi from there into Preston, but has not been seen since.

The 54-year-old is said to have links to Salford and Halifax and police believe it is possible he may have travelled to those areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Stuart’s disappearance is out of character and we are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen him, or who knows where he may be. If you can help us, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Stuart is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and ‘unkempt’ appearance, with short, grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a blue jumper, blue shirt, grey trousers, a beige jacket and brown shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1497 of August 18.