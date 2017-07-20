Police clamp down on nuisance bikers in Huddersfield

POLICE in Huddersfield are appealing for the public's help to clamp down on nuisance and off-road bikes on the town's roads during the summer.

Officers are now calling on the community for any information about any incidents in the area involving anti-social behaviour on the roads and crucially information about types of bikes, registration plates, colour of bikes descriptions of riders and locations of bike lock-ups.

Under Section 59 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act, this gives police the power to seize a vehicle that is being used in an anti-social manner.

PC Steve Nicholls, of Huddersfield Bike Team, said: "Nuisance bikes can cause distress and anti-social behaviour with noise nuisance as well as a danger to the public and their riders and we have seen a spike in the number of calls in recent weeks.

"I urge anyone who has information regarding the use of off-road bikes or anti-social behaviour to contact the police. We would especially like any details or descriptions of the riders themselves, the bikes and the locations to assist with our enquiries as we are committed to tackling this issue.

"There are safe and lawful ways for people to enjoy their hobby, we hope that the steps we are taking will reassure residents that we will not tolerate their use on the roads when it is to the detriment of other people trying to enjoy their evenings and weekends in peace and safety.

"Warnings will be issued to anyone seen riding a bike in an anti-social manner, using an off-road bike on the road or causing a danger to other road users. My officers will be using their full scope of powers and will seize these bikes as appropriate which often leads to these being crushed and disposed of.

"Anyone with any information about nuisance bikes being used on the roads of Huddersfield or information on riders are urged to contact the police via 101 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."