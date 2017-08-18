Public are asked to help police locate a wanted man in West Yorkshire

Police are trying to trace a man wanted for "a number" of burglary offences across Batley and Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police say enquiries have been ongoing to locate Louis Taylor-Broadfield, aged 23, from Gomersal and police are now seeking the public’s assistance.

He is sought for a number of burglaries and also criminal damage committed in Batley and Bradford.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into these offences, we are keen to speak to Mr Taylor-Broadfield. We know he has links to Cleckheaton, Gomersal and Bradford."

Anyone who has information as to his whereabouts or believes they have seen him is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170288020.