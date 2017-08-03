REVEALED: Pubs in Halifax town centre fail police test purchases

A major licencing operation involving police officers and Calderdale Council has revealed pubs failed age test purchases in Halifax town centre and unlawful taxis were found on the road.

Officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working alongside partners from Calderdale Licencing Team and Taxi Licencing as part of a proactive policing operation for the last six weeks.

Licencing checks have been carried out across the town, with shops, bars and clubs being the subject of test purchase operations to check they are not selling alcohol to those under 18.

Taxi’s operating within the Town Centre were also subject of Licencing Checks by the teams.

The team conducted 151 number of checks across the whole operation.

The results are as follows:

· 11 licensing reviews at pubs;

· Two taxi ranks checked;

· 96 vehicles checked;

· 10 vehicle tickets issued;

· 12 taxi checks with 3 failing;

· 10 parking tickets issued;

· One arrest for drunk and disorderly and drugs;

· Two community resolutions issued for drugs;

· Five off-licence checks, 2 of which failed;

· 25 test purchases in pubs in the town with 10 which failed.

Ward Officer for Halifax Town Centre, PC Michelle Cheney said; “Operations like these are vital in making sure Halifax is a safe place for everyone to enjoy whether during the day or in an evening.

“The town centre is a popular and vibrant place, and we want to make sure that everyone gets the best from the area when they visit.

“It is important to note that action doesn’t stop at the end of operations, and this proactive approach to managing the behaviour of everyone in the town centre continues throughout the year. “Working with partners and local businesses is a way for the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team to really get to the heart of issues affecting those who work and make their living from the town centre.

“We all want Halifax, and the district of Calderdale to be a place that people want to come and visit and for the town to be a hub of positive activity.”