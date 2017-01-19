VIDEO: Halifax murder victim named

Residents have spoken of their shock today (Thursday) after three people were arrested after a man died in Ovenden.

An investigation was launched yesterday after officers were called to Athol Close, off Athol Road, at around 1.15pm.

They found a man, named by police as Darren Moorhouse, with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

Two men aged 33 and 25 arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remain in police custody. A 31-year-old woman was also arrested late on Wednesday evening and remains in police custody.

A post mortem examination to determine the cause of death of Mr Moorhouse, 49, was due to take place this afternoon.

People have been describing the scene on the Halifax Courier Facebook page

Scene of murder, Athol Close, Ovenden, Halifax

Julie Crabtree said: “It was like a scene off CSI today. A little too close to home.”

Chris Finnegan, who sent in the picture, said: “In the early hours I was awoken to shouting and banging.

“I saw in the morning a window had been smashed then I come home today to police everywhere.”

Liane Green added: “Scary when its on your doorstep. You don’t think stuff like this will happen so close do you.”

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s terrifying when it’s on your own doorstep. There’s been car break-ins, but nothing like this.”

Another added: “It’s such a shock. The street was swarming with police.”

One mum said she had just just moved to the area and had to explain to her young son what had happened.

She said: “When you have just moved somehwere, you don’t want something like this happening.”

Another resident described the incident as “unnerving” for older people who live on the estate, particularly those who live by themselves.