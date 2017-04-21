Dementia care home scheme site revealed

The site for specialist housing focused on caring for those with dementia has been revealed in Rastrick.

Calderdale Council is working with Home Group to deliver the 62 bed scheme on land at the junction of Bramston Street and Thornhill Road in Rastrick.

The Council and Home Group, a not-for-profit housing provider, are also in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Society to make sure it meets the needs of people with dementia.

Councillor Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, said: “The Council is committed to increasing the choice of homes for older people in Calderdale, including a focus on supporting adults with dementia and their carers.

“Extra care housing helps people to maintain independence in their own home for longer, whilst enjoying a good quality of life.

“We were keen to ensure that the scheme would be in a sustainable location and part of the existing community.”

A public consultation took place last December, where local people and organisations were able to see and comment on the draft plans.

The area was formerly the commercial site for Salford Works and Robinson Mech-Elec Ltd and has been vacant waste land since 2004.

Plans were approved in 2012 for 12 town houses to be built on the land and would have seen a mixture of four to five bedrooms.

Planning agents Greenstone Design, on behalf of Barclay Firth Ltd, submitted the proposals.

The waste land has been subject to a similar planning application in 2009 to accommodate 62 apartments and parking area but the plans were withdrawn.

Home Group is aiming to submit a planning application in the coming months, and subject to approval by the Council, it is expected that the scheme would welcome its first tenants in summer 2019.