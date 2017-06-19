Failing school to be renamed after link-up with Trinity Academy

A Calderdale school that was rated inadequate by government inspectors will link up with another Halifax school and be renamed.

Sowerby Bridge High School (SBHS) has made positive steps as the school revealed that it will be officially renamed Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge.

Following the school being judged inadequate by Ofsted, Trinity Academy Halifax has provided intensive support under the leadership of Mr James Franklin-Smith, who is Executive Principal across both institutions.

Mr Franklin-Smith said: “Ofsted found that huge progress has been made, with excellent behaviour and a climate for learning.

“We have been working hard to ensure rapid and sustained improvement across all areas, particularly in the quality of teaching and learning and vital areas including attendance.

“Our ultimate vision is that this will become a school that is outstanding in all areas.

“At the heart of this is our mantra ‘Culture and Consistency = Excellence’. This means that we ensure that all students and staff understand our high expectations and that there is no ceiling on what a student can achieve.

“Crucially, students understand how we will help them to achieve their ambitions and the impact that doing so has on their success.

Inspectors have found that safeguarding is now effective and confirmed the dramatic impact of changes which ensure that students are learning in an environment where they can excel.

The school has also formally announced that Mr Charlie Johnson has been appointed as Acting Principal, joining from Calder High School, a school that enjoyed record-breaking results in 2016. James Franklin-Smith will continue as Executive Principal.

John Hanson, Chair of Governors says: “As Chair of Governors, I would like to congratulate all on the findings of this Ofsted visit. Rigorous and effective behaviour procedures are crucial to success, and this area has been swiftly and effectively addressed.

“We recognise that the journey has just begun, but the successes so far reflect the determination of all to secure the very best for the young people in our care. We are all very much looking forward to being part of the next stage of this exciting journey.”